Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

Geordi Offord, Bundaberg, and Maddison Offord, Rockhampton, at Madam Tussauds wax museum in London where they take a photograph with the Royal Family’s display before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figurines are removed.

Geordi Offord, Bundaberg, and Maddison Offord, Rockhampton, at Madam Tussauds wax museum in London where they take a photograph with the Royal Family’s display before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wax figurines are removed.

IT DID not take long for famous London attraction Madame Tussauds to separate wax figurines of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from its Royal Family exhibit.

NewsMail journalist Geordi Offord and her cousin Maddison had their photograph taken with the Royals’ wax versions hours before the separation on Thursday afternoon local time.

She had of course heard the announcement made by Prince Harry and Meghan.

In fact, it was the talk of London. Passengers were discussing it on the Tube, and it had been front page coverage on the British tabloids.

“To be here when it’s happening, it’s sort of cool, but it’s sort of bizarre,” Geordi said.

“On the way there I jokingly said to Maddy it would be hilarious if they moved them.

“I didn’t think I was expecting them to remove them.

“In saying that, I can see why, because they have stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family.”

Geordi and her cousin have been travelling in the United Kingdom as part of a Contiki tour, and were finishing their journey in London where they were enjoying the tourist experiences. “We’re both big fans of the Royal Family, we love them, especially Will and Kate,” Geordi said.

“In England, it is as close to the Royal Family as you can get without standing in front of Buckingham Palace.

Sub-editor Jay Fielding expressed support for the estranged royal couple’s decision in an opinion piece in today’s edition of the NewsMail.

“It’s not like the Sussexes are planning something questionable, such as opening a brothel or taking up drugs,” he wrote.

“They want privacy and to work for charity, incidentally, two things many of us long for.”

