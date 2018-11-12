Bundy rents go up $15 in two years

ON THE MOVE: Le-Anne Allan says there are a lot of locals still moving around the rental market.

RENTING a three-bedroom home in the Bundaberg local council area has gone up by $15 a week since the same time in 2016.

In the latest report released by the RTA rental figures show a steady increase for all median prices in rental properties in the region.

REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Appointment Le-Anne Allan said the low vacancy rates in Bundy was a positive for rental returns.

This news was good for investors and showing the Rum City held strong.

Mrs Allan said there were a lot of locals still moving around the rental market.

But with a large number of contractors coming into the region most of the fully furnished rental stocks had been snapped up.

The median rent for a three bedroom home for the September 2018 quarter is $295 per week.

This was up from $285 last year and $280 in 2016.

To rent a four-bedroom home here would cost a medium price of $350 per week.

At the other end of the scale, people who rented a one bedroom unit were paying on average $220 per week this quarter compared to $205 in 2016.

Comparing the figures to the neighbouring Fraser Coast housing market you can see the same increasing trend.

Renting a three-bedroom home in Hervey Bay would cost $320 per week now compared to $290 two years ago.

The most expensive places to rent a three bedroom home in the Bundaberg region for this quarter was listed as Apple Tree Creek, Childers or Woodgate where the median rent was $300 a week.

In 2016, these regions' rental medians were $$280 per week, sitting lower than Bundaberg, Avoca, Bargara, Burnett Heads, Innes Park, Kepnock, Millbank and Thabeban that was at $285 a week.

Mrs Allan said houses in the Bundaberg region were still reasonably priced and a good buy for those looking to invest or purchase a home.