Bundy rental vacancies bounce back to healthy levels

Bundaberg’s rental vacancy market has weakened to 2.6 per cent for the September quarter, moving it back into the healthy range.

This figure represented an increase of 1.3 per cent over the June quarter, when Bundaberg’s rental vacancies was the tightest it has been outside events like the 2013 floods.

REIQ Bundaberg Zone Chair Le-Anne Allan said the vacancies indicated a healthy market in Bundaberg for investors and tenants alike.

“It’s just bringing the market back to ‘normal’,” Mrs Allan said.

“When you check back through the state for the last 10 years, 2.6 per cent is very, very healthy.”

She said the weakening in the market was nothing that should worry investors, and likely due to tenants possibly changing jobs heading into the new year.

“I would suggest it’s tenancies starting to move around,” Mrs Allan said.

“September is generally a time when people are transitioning out of jobs.”

This should be good news for renters, with more properties becoming available to choose the best rental option.

“From the tenant’s perspective, it’s taken the pressure off them,” Mrs Allan said.

Many other regional markets have seen more rental vacancies with Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton markets weakening various amounts.

Mrs Allan said this was likely because investors have sold properties in these areas and owner-occupiers have taken ownership of the property.

But investors should be reaping the benefits of tightening markets in the Whitsundays, Toowoomba and Brisbane, where the Greater Brisbane rental market was recorded at its tightest point in more than a decade at 1.7 per cent.

“The Brisbane market is competitively priced,” Mrs Allan said, noting several new developments and good value of properties in the CBD.

But while Bundaberg’s market has weakened somewhat, Mrs Allan said it was actually a market that did not typically see the extreme highs and lows of other regions.

“It’s a very stable region,” Mrs Allan said.

She said the current market represented a more-or-less happy medium between investors and tenants, with consistent returns for the former while still leaving options open for the latter.

“I think it’s just very positive for the Bundaberg region,” Mrs Allan said, but added that “for any great growth to happen, we need state government and federal government infrastructure projects coming in”.