Bundy region's native title claim

The Naidoc March from the CBD over the Burnett Traffic Bridge to North Bundaberg.

ALL Port Curtis Coral Coast People are invited to attend a "critical” meeting next month to authorise a native title claim.

The PCCC People have made an application to the Federal Court of Australia seeking recognition of their native title rights and interests.

The application covers areas from south of Bundaberg to Raglan Creek in the north and from Monto in the west to the coast in the east.

The authorisation meeting is on Saturday, August 19 at the Bargara Cultural and Community Centre on Hughes Rd.

Registration will open at 8.30am and the meeting will start at 9.30. It will include an information session at the start before discussion of any amendments needed before the application goes to court.

Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea will be provided.