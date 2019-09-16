Bundy region's best and worst resourced schools revealed
THE schools with Bundaberg's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.
An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.
The figures show in 2018 in the Bundaberg region there were more students per teacher at Alloway State School than any other school.
According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Alloway State School had 20.8 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.
The second highest student-teacher ratios were at St John's Lutheran Primary School where there was an average of 20.8 students for every teacher at the school.
At Wallaville State School there were 20.6 students for every teacher, the Bundaberg region's third highest.
In contrast there one teacher for every 3.6 students at Bundaberg Special School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.
The second lowest ratio was at Burnett Youth Learning Centre where there were 5.6 students per teacher.
The figures show at St Joseph's School there were 9.2 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Bundaberg region.
According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.
Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.
Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.
Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.
Bundaberg's most crowded classrooms
Alloway State School: 20.8 students per teacher
St John's Lutheran Primary School: 20.8 students per teacher
Wallaville State School: 20.6 students per teacher
Goodwood State School: 20.5 students per teacher
Kolan South State School: 18.7 students per teacher
Maroondan State School: 18.6 students per teacher
St Mary's Catholic Primary School: 18.1 students per teacher
St Patrick's Catholic Primary School: 18.1 students per teacher
Gooburrum State School: 17.9 students per teacher
Bargara State School: 17.1 students per teacher
Bundaberg's least crowded classrooms
Bundaberg Special School: 3.6 students per teacher
Burnett Youth Learning Centre: 5.6 students per teacher
St Joseph's School: 9.2 students per teacher
Avondale State School: 9.2 students per teacher
Rosedale State School: 9.2 students per teacher
Coral Coast Christian School: 9.7 students per teacher
Bundaberg North State High School: 9.8 students per teacher
Yandaran State School: 10.0 students per teacher
Tom Quinn Community Centre Alternative School: 10.0 students per teacher