Bundy region's best and worst resourced schools revealed

THE schools with Bundaberg's most crowded and best resourced classrooms have been revealed.

An analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed the schools where teachers have the most students to teach.

The figures show in 2018 in the Bundaberg region there were more students per teacher at Alloway State School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to data that includes all state and private schools nationally, Alloway State School had 20.8 students for every teacher, the highest in the area.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at St John's Lutheran Primary School where there was an average of 20.8 students for every teacher at the school.

At Wallaville State School there were 20.6 students for every teacher, the Bundaberg region's third highest.

In contrast there one teacher for every 3.6 students at Bundaberg Special School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Burnett Youth Learning Centre where there were 5.6 students per teacher.

The figures show at St Joseph's School there were 9.2 students per teacher, the third lowest ratio in the Bundaberg region.

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.



Bundaberg's most crowded classrooms

Alloway State School: 20.8 students per teacher

St John's Lutheran Primary School: 20.8 students per teacher

Wallaville State School: 20.6 students per teacher

Goodwood State School: 20.5 students per teacher

Kolan South State School: 18.7 students per teacher

Maroondan State School: 18.6 students per teacher

St Mary's Catholic Primary School: 18.1 students per teacher

St Patrick's Catholic Primary School: 18.1 students per teacher

Gooburrum State School: 17.9 students per teacher

Bargara State School: 17.1 students per teacher



Bundaberg's least crowded classrooms

Bundaberg Special School: 3.6 students per teacher

Burnett Youth Learning Centre: 5.6 students per teacher

St Joseph's School: 9.2 students per teacher

Avondale State School: 9.2 students per teacher

Rosedale State School: 9.2 students per teacher

Coral Coast Christian School: 9.7 students per teacher

Bundaberg North State High School: 9.8 students per teacher

Yandaran State School: 10.0 students per teacher

Tom Quinn Community Centre Alternative School: 10.0 students per teacher