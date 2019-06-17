Sports club enters voluntary liquidation

Grant Errington ponders the future of the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club.

Grant Errington ponders the future of the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club. Brian Cassidy

MOORE Park Beach Bowls and Sports Club members have voted unanimously to voluntarily enter into liquidation.

It means the club's licence will change from commercial use to that of a community licence, and will need to operate solely on volunteers rather than by paid staff.

But judging from the enthusiasm from about 150 club members who attended a special meeting on Sunday morning, finding the volunteers to maintain the club will not be too difficult.

Club chairman Grant Errington said the decision was inevitable and that the struggling club just could not escape its "deep dark hole of liabilities" of more than $80,000.

Grant Errington ponders the future of the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club. Brian Cassidy

The club also competed with the Moore Park Beach Tavern.

"We don't have the population here with income needed to keep licence venues going in such a small town," Mr Errington said, further acknowledging the aging and retired members didn't have the disposable income to stay up late drinking.

"We knew this was inevitable.

"We have been here 52 years and we hope to be here a bit longer.

"We have been an integral part of this town for a long time."

Representatives from PA Lucas & Co Chartered Accountants attended the meeting, answered questions, and began evaluating the club's assets to be sold at auction to reduce the debt.

Mr Errington said the club's assets would not be able to pay off its debt mostly owed to the Australian Tax Office.

"Very few local businesses will be hurt by this," Mr Errington said.

"The biggest bill will be $250 to a local company."

Because the club would lose its commercial use status it would need to remove its 15 poker machines from the premises.

The club will also remove keg beer and rely on serving packaged beer to prevent spillage from volunteer bartenders.

"The bowls committee wants to keep the dining room going on Friday and Sundays," he said.

Mr Errington said the club's board met with the Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Chief Executive Officer Steve Johnston, and its legal team, and they had been supportive of the club.

"This area is in a bit of a slump but the Bundaberg Regional Council has magnificent plans for the future," he said.