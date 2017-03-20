Bundy region roads closed by flash flooding

A four wheel drive helps recover another vehicle and trailer off the side of the Isis Highway near Cordalba.

WITH welcome rain splashing down around the Bundaberg region flash flooding has blocked some local roads this afternoon.

At 4.50pm Queensland Traffic issued an alert that Goodwood Rd was closed at Redridge due to flash flooding.

Local Cinda Smith also posted on social media to alert fellow Childers drivers that Gentle Annie Rd was blocked with water over the road.

FLASH FLOODING: Cinda Smith's photo of water blocking off Gentle Annie Rd.

NewsMail photographer Mike Knott captured a Toyota 4WD being helped by another motorist out of a ditch on the Isis Highway around 3pm.

A few hundred metres back there was water in a dip in the road.

A four wheel drive helps recover another vehicle and trailer off the side of the Isis Highway near Cordalba. Mike Knott BUN200317RAIN2

Let us know if you've come across any flood hazards by emailing editorial@news-mail.com.au or visit us at facebook.com/NewsMail.

Cane growers in the Isis region are rejoicing at today's showers.

Canegrowers Isis reported "wonderful rainfall" with 110mm recorded at Farnsfield weather station and 50mm in Childers.

Remember the rule when driving in wet weather: if it's flooded, forget it.