Bundy region reaps benefits of alliances

THE Bundaberg region is going from strength to tourism strength this year, with some of the top operators part of the Southern Great Barrier Reef contingent at the nation's top tourism trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange.

Taking place in Perth from Tuesday to Saturday, the business-to-business event organised by Tourism Australia gathered 1400 Australian seller delegates from 546 companies, 600 key buyer delegates from over 30 countries, and 74 international and Australian media.

Led by Bundaberg Tourism general manager Katherine Reid, the region was represented by Bundaberg Rum Visitor Experience and Lady Musgrave Experience.

They had a hectic four-and-a-half day schedule of market briefings, appointments with someof the top international tourism wholesalers and retailers, and networking functions.

They joined the Southern Great Barrier Reef collective of Mary Carroll of Capricorn Enterprise, Dominique Gleixner of GAPDL, and representatives from 1770 Larc!, 1770Reef, Heron Island, Great Keppel Island Hideaway, Pumpkin Island and Empire Apartment Hotel.

"The Southern Great Barrier Reef partnership between Bundaberg, Gladstone and Capricorn is a unique partnership that has built a strong and united brand to put our regions on the international tourism map,” Ms Reid said.

"In the nine years that our regions have worked together, we have grown from less than 10 to nearly 60 tourism 'trade ready' products across the destination, with many of these products are now contracting with domestic and international tourism trade.

"These years of hard work and investment now means that the region is on visitors' east coast itineraries before they arrive in Australia thanks to the relationships that have been built up over the years with our trade partners.

"Bundaberg and the Southern Great Barrier Reef is recording record visitation and we look forward to seeing more increases in national and international visitors to Bundaberg in the coming years.”