Bundy region pubs counting costs after missing cut

WHILE small country pubs and clubs in very remote Queensland will have their licence fees slashed under a bill passed by the Queensland Parliament, Bundaberg's regional pubs didn't make the cut.

The Liquor (Rural Hotels Concession) Amendment Bill 2018 will ensure new base licence fees for 112 remote pubs and 42 clubs will be cut to just $376 from July. This will see a saving of $3381 annually for the hotels and a halving of licence fees for clubs with no more than 2000 members.

South Kolan Hotel Motel owner Jo Duffy said she understands the smaller pubs that did get the reduction, but feels there needs to be a change in how the fee is calculated to make it fair.

She said the fee should be determined based on turn over, because they were in the same category as pubs and clubs in metropolitan areas where foot traffic is in abundance.

Whereas the people who come to the South Kolan pub, drive specifically to go there, they aren't walking past.

If they were included, she said they would have saved $5000, which could go a long way for the country pub.

And they aren't the only ones who think the calculation of the fee needs to change, owner of the 126 year old Commercial Hotel Cordalba, Anthony Murphy is in the same boat.

"I pay the same amount as a club in Fortitude Valley...,” he said.

"The customers I get in a year, (would be) the same they get in a day.”

He said the licence cost should be based on turn over and not a blanket fee.

Pubs and clubs eligible can be found in very remote areas across the state, from as far north as Bamaga, to Camooweal in the west and Hungerford in the south, along with venues on several islands off the coast of Queensland.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said pubs and clubs in remote areas have been let down by the Palaszczuk Labor Government after they blocked the LNP amendments to licence fees.

"Pubs in and around the Burnett electorate are often the meeting place for the masses,” he said.

"In places like Bucca, Avondale, Yandaran and Cordalba, our local pubs are an important fixture within the community, bringing together people from all walks of life.

"Reducing fees would go a long way to safeguarding these pubs into the future though tough times so that they can continue to support the community.

"It is more than disappointing to see the LNP's amendment that would have ensured clubs and pubs in remote or drought-stricken areas receive licence fee relief, shoved under the carpet.”

Mr Bennett said: "Our South Kolan, Lowmead and Baffle Creek publicans and community deserve better than the lack of respect and disregard they're seeing from the Labor Government.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the LNP fought to ensure the laws would cover venues in drought-declared communities, not just very remote parts of the state.

"We also want to remove Labor's cap on the size of the club to be eligible for fee relief,” she said.

"This sensible amendment was the right way to extend concessions to rural Queensland communities struggling through drought.”