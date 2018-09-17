Queensland mum one of nine to flash some skin in shoot

BEFORE AND AFTER: Tegan Jones is fighting fit.

TEEGAN Jones, 31, has a message for all mothers: Be confident, be bold and be beautiful.

The mother of one from Bungadoo is a strong believer that you can do anything you put your mind to - an ideology she adopted after losing 32kg in just over a year.

"I just wanted to be the best version I can be," she said of her massive milestone.

Mrs Jones is one of nine Australian mums who have overcome health and weight issues through The Healthy Mummy program who will take part in a swimsuit photo shoot in Sydney this week.

"I am very nervous about the shoot, but if I can just help motivate one other mum, then I've achieved what I wanted," she said.

"When you first start to lose weight it's such a daunting task and there's these thoughts in your head that tell you you can't do it.

"I never thought I'd get this far. If I can be brave enough to stand up in a pair of swimmers, it could motivate one other mum to do the same."

In 14 months, Mrs Jones has shrunk down to 76kg after starting at 108kg.

Mrs Jones said part of her need to change stemmed from the realisation she couldn't be a better mother if she didn't learn to look after herself.

"I saw a photo of myself and something sort of just clicked and I realised I needed to change myself and be a better mother," she told the NewsMail.

Since her incredible transformation, the mum has also kicked Type 2 diabetes and her high cholesterol.

Her three-year-old daughter, who was conceived through IVF, is what put her on her path.

"You have to be a certain weight to do IVF, and once I reached that weight I just kept going," Mrs Jones said.

"It's a massive change for me. I never really did any exercise in the past and now I work out every day."

The mum said her gains came mainly from eating right and doing the Healthy Mummy exercises, which are designed with busy mothers in mind.

"It's just learning to move your body every day," Mrs Jones said.

On Tuesday the nine Healthy Mummy women will descend on a Spanish-inspired villa at Manly and showcase their body confidence in a swimsuit shoot.

The Healthy Mummy, Australia's largest parenting health site exclusively for mums, is turning eight.

In celebration of this, the site has partnered with JETS swimwear in an inspiring and powerful summer swimsuit shoot with mums from different stages of life.

The nine mums will be photographed in a series of photos modelling the brand's new range of swimwear.