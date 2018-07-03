Bundy region mill lodges application to extend rail line

REDUCING the number of heavy vehicle movements on the Bruce Hwy by 27,000 is a key part of a development application lodged with the council by the Isis Central Mill to construct a cane railway line between Booyal and Wallaville.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said approval of the application would not only reduce wear and tear on the road, but would encourage crop expansion which could "promote further sugar industry employment opportunities”.

"The Isis Central Sugar Mill is keen to extend the reach of its cane rail line for reasons of efficiency, potential industry expansion and safety,” he said.

Cr Sommerfeld said there can be up to 150 truck movements per day between the Isis Mill and the Booyal/Wallaville area seven days per week for five or six months of the year.

"As the second stage of the rail line expansion, this particular application covers the extension from Marule Rd at Booyal, north-west to Wallaville, a distance of about 20 kilometres, which is similar to the construction planned for the first stage,” he said.

"While the initial stage from Cordalba to Booyal uses existing rail corridors, this second stage does traverse a number of private and state-owned properties, which can add a layer of complexity to the application.

"The mill has addressed corridor placement with individual property owners and is liaising with relevant government departments regarding areas of biodiversity including habitat, watercourse and regulated vegetation.”