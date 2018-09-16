Bundy region hatching plans to promote

9 throw hat in ring to take on a volunteer role to promote region

NINE people have thrown their hat in the ring to take on a volunteer role promoting the region as a director with the Bundaberg Region tourism industry.

With five positions available, a ballot vote will be held at the AGM next Wednesday.

Directors serve voluntarily and have the role of setting the strategic direction of the organisation.

Bree Grima | Bundaberg Fruit & Vegetable Growers

Bree is the Managing Director of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, a not-for-profit grower co-operative representing the $600 million fruit, vegetable, herb and nut industries of the Wide Bay Burnett.

BFVG recognises the importance of culinary tourism in promoting the industry and as an elected director of BNBT Bree would assist with providing the linkage between industries to facilitate the opportunities the horticulture sector brings.

Carly Clark | Splitters Farm

Carly is the co-owner of Splitters Farm, a 156 acre property just 10min drive of Bundaberg. Carly and husband Ashley are currently making plans to transform Splitters Farm into a nature-based ecotourism destination.

She is the current head of marketing at Auswide Bank and has 22 years marketing experience with a diverse career background in radio, tourism events and the financial sector.

Carly previously owned and managed her own events business in Bunbury, Western Australia, responsible for creating some of WA's most iconic tourism events.

Before joining the Auswide Bank team in 2014, Carly worked as the live events manager for Australia's most successful export, The Wiggles.

Duncan Littler | Bundaberg Distilling Company

Duncan has been a part of the Bundaberg Rum Brand Team since 2010.

While working on the Bundaberg Rum brand, one of his key focuses is ensuring the Bundaberg Rum Bondstore relentlessly innovates and continues to attract more visitors to our region.

He also ensures that when visitors choose to visit the distillery, their experience is outstanding.

Duncan has served four years as a director on the board of Bundaberg Region Ltd and is the current chair.

Michelle Comley | Budget Rent A Car

Michelle is the manager of Budget Car and Truck Rental in Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Gladstone and Hervey Bay.

Michelle brings has a wealth of experience on tourism organisation boards and in small business.

Michelle has served two years as a director on the board of Bundaberg Region Ltd and is the current treasurer.

Rhys Kummerow | Off the Wagon Tours

Rhys is co-owner of the award-winning Childers Eco-lodge. Having launched Childers Wine Tours to positive reviews, Rhys is expanding operations into Off the Wagon Tours bringing a range of new tour products to the area. Passionate about the Bundaberg Region, Rhys has worked in tourism and hospitality for over 12 years and brings a wealth of practical small business experience to the board.

Rhys has served two years as a director on the board of Bundaberg Region Ltd.

Ross Peddlesden | Field of Dreams Media

Ross has a background of 30 years in radio broadcasting, finishing with 14 years as regional manager of radio station ABC Wide Bay.

Since his retirement in 2014, he has been owner operator of Field of Dreams Media.

Ross is a passionate advocate for regional communities and a community volunteer, Ross also hold positions on various other board of directors, including the YMCA.

Ross has served two years as a director on the board of Bundaberg Region Ltd and is the current deputy chair.

Scott Ritchens | Burnett Riverside Hotel

Scott is the general manager of the Burnett Riverside Hotel.

He is an experienced general and state manager with a demonstrated history of working in the wine and spirits industry and skilled in sales, retail, hospitality industry, event management, and pricing strategy.

Shane Emms | Zen Beach Retreat

Shane is the joint owner of Zen Beach Retreat. Shane has international corporate experience in management, marketing, supply and sales.

He has travelled and worked across more than countries in Asia, Europe and Americas.

Shane loves being able to showcase Australia's secret treasures on the Great Barrier Reef, while meeting new people and providing guests with an experience they will never forget.

Tina McPherson | Tinaberries

Tina is the joint owner of Tinaberries. Tina has worked in tourism and marketing for resorts and hotels and tourism marketing for Lindeman Island Resort; the Island Resort, Long Island, and Radisson Hotels and Resorts.

Tina has also farmed in New Zealand, Uruguay, Indonesia and Australia in large-scale projects and corporate farming which led to farming in her own right and establishing her now thriving horticulture and farm tourism business.

Tina has been the president of Passionfruit Australia for the past five years and is currently on the board of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers.