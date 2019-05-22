Bundy region farmers welcome shock election result

PROGRESSING AHEAD: Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers chairman Allan Mahoney said it's good to be working with the same ministers after the election.

LOCAL agricultural groups and industry bodies have congratulated Prime Minister Scott Morrison after his triumphant election victory.

Chairman of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers Allan Mahoney said he was glad the LNP retained government.

"All in all it's good for the continuing of projects,” he said.

"We've got the same federal member for agriculture... we've also got familiar faces we've been dealing and those relationships we've been working on.”

Mr Mahoney said they had a few projects in the pipeline that they would like to work on.

"We're looking to see if the ag visa could get some traction and also biosecurity is huge on our agenda,” he said.

"Also the cost of energy in any form because of how high the prices are.”

Industry bodies AgForce, Queensland Farmers' Federation and Growcom have also come out in support of the LNP. AgForce general president Georgie Somerset said she looked forward to achieving AgForce's priorities through a continued productive working relationship with the Government.

"With Queensland's vast and diverse landscape presenting as many challenges as opportunities, we look forward to being involved in the Government's programs to improve communications and transport infrastructure, manage climate-related issues, and ensure environmental legislation is workable and ultimately effective,” she said.

"More than two thirds of Queensland is now drought-declared, so the Government's commitment of $100 million a year in drought resilience programs through a Drought Future Fund and to the development of a Commonwealth Drought Strategy is critical.”