FARMERS: 'We're in drought and they're releasing 80,000ML?'

THE region's farmers have been left scratching their heads after it was announced Paradise Dam's spillway would be reduced by five metres.

The NewsMail understands cane farmers will meet tonight to discuss the dam and be briefed on information about the works.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said the announcement was another blow after the reef regulations were passed just last week.

"We're in the middle of a serious drought and they're going to release 80,000 mega litres of water," he said.

