Allan Dingle.
Allan Dingle. Max Fleet
News

FARMERS: 'We're in drought and they're releasing 80,000ML?'

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
24th Sep 2019 9:56 AM
Subscriber only

THE region's farmers have been left scratching their heads after it was announced Paradise Dam's spillway would be reduced by five metres.

The NewsMail understands cane farmers will meet tonight to discuss the dam and be briefed on information about the works.

Bundaberg Canegrowers chairman Allan Dingle said the announcement was another blow after the reef regulations were passed just last week.

"We're in the middle of a serious drought and they're going to release 80,000 mega litres of water," he said.

More reaction and analysis to come throughout the day.

