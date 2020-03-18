Bundy region Catholic schools on handling corona

There are a number of Catholic schools in the region.

THE Rockhampton Diocese yesterday issued a letter to parents and caregivers whose children attend Diocesan schools, five of which are found in Bundaberg.

The letter from Diocesan Director of Catholic Education, Leesa Jeffcoat, outlined changes to school curriculum and practice in the diocese in relation to the spread of COVID-19.

"Over the coming weeks we will be heavily promoting hygienic practices at all schools, kindergartens and services," Ms Jeffcoat said in the letter.

"There will be renewed emphasis on washing hands several times a day, the availability of hand sanitisers (when they can be sourced), and the correct protocols for sneezing and coughing.

"A range of material has been supplied to schools in support of this measure.

"Our school cleaners have been issued updated protocols for school cleaning practices that prioritise human contact areas - benches, handles, handrails, toilets etc.

"We are sharing this information with families to encourage matching behaviour at home.

"Please talk to your children about the importance of the recommended hygiene practices, especially hand washing, covering the face when sneezing and coughing and so on."

Ms Jeffcoat said planned overseas excursions were cancelled and students undergoing testing were being quarantined by Queensland Health.

"Students who may have been in close contact with symptomatic family members who are undergoing testing, based on Queensland Health advice, may be asked to self-isolate until testing is undertaken and test results are known," she added.

School closures were to be determined in conjunction with Queensland Health and other relevant authorities.

"If schools/kindergartens and associated services are required to close at short notice this will be communicated to parents through SMS," Ms Jeffcoat said.

To this end, she asked parents and caregivers to ensure their contact details with the school were up to date.

"Parents of children who attend Kindy Care/Outside School Hours Care should also be aware that if staffing numbers are significantly impacted by COVID-19, it is possible that the school/kindergarten may not be able to offer this service for a period of time," she said.

"As much notice as is possible regarding any service closures will be communicated to families by SMS should this situation arise."

She said it was important that families looked out for further information from the Diocese and accepted that the communication was an important part of keeping schools safe.

Further updates were to be provided through the Diocese' usual lines of communication and the Catholic Education Diocese of Rockhampton website.