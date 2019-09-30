Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isis Sugar Mill.
Isis Sugar Mill.
News

Bundy region business among state’s top earning companies

30th Sep 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Isis Central Sugar Mill is among Queensland’s top businesses a report by market research and analysis company IBISWorld has found.

The report has revealed the state’s highest-revenue private businesses.

While there are a range of businesses throughout the state which have offices and links to the region among the 75 businesses in the report the mill stands alone as the only sole Bundaberg operation.

According to the data the Isis Central Sugar Mill’s revenue was $94m.

This was 15.5 per cent down year on year.

The mill also had 163 employees.

With revenue totalling $2.8 billion, Hutchinson Builders is Queensland’s top-earning company.

Scott Hutchinson’s company is also Australia’s sixth highest earning.

Of the nation’s top 500 private companies, 75 are from Queensland, or 15 per cent of the list.

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Liam Harrison said the economy was “going through some changes”.

“It’s not easy to tell exactly what’s happening … there’s a lot of flux,” he said.

If you would like to see more about the report and the list of businesses who made the cut, head to https://bit.ly/2m9DBFH

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Sunwater, govt quiet on Paradise Dam insurance question

    premium_icon Sunwater, govt quiet on Paradise Dam insurance question

    News SUNWATER and government officials have evaded questions about whether Paradise Dam was insured and if a claim will be lodged in light of the current debacle.

    One-punch crim fights deportation

    premium_icon One-punch crim fights deportation

    News A BUNDABERG resident has started a petition in the hopes of gathering support to...

    A sanctuary for elephants after a life of pain

    premium_icon A sanctuary for elephants after a life of pain

    News While many elephants are abused, there's one place they find solace

    Sugarcane farmer faces devastating reality

    premium_icon Sugarcane farmer faces devastating reality

    Business SUGARCANE farmer Michael Cavallaro recently graduated from program Next...