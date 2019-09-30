Bundy region business among state’s top earning companies

THE Isis Central Sugar Mill is among Queensland’s top businesses a report by market research and analysis company IBISWorld has found.

The report has revealed the state’s highest-revenue private businesses.

While there are a range of businesses throughout the state which have offices and links to the region among the 75 businesses in the report the mill stands alone as the only sole Bundaberg operation.

According to the data the Isis Central Sugar Mill’s revenue was $94m.

This was 15.5 per cent down year on year.

The mill also had 163 employees.

With revenue totalling $2.8 billion, Hutchinson Builders is Queensland’s top-earning company.

Scott Hutchinson’s company is also Australia’s sixth highest earning.

Of the nation’s top 500 private companies, 75 are from Queensland, or 15 per cent of the list.

IBISWorld senior industry analyst Liam Harrison said the economy was “going through some changes”.

“It’s not easy to tell exactly what’s happening … there’s a lot of flux,” he said.

If you would like to see more about the report and the list of businesses who made the cut, head to https://bit.ly/2m9DBFH