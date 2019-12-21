Bundy ready for one shell of a Christmas seafood feast

WHILE there’s still plenty of prawns to fill your Christmas Day menu, the drought has not only been taking its toll on agricultural producers, but also fishers at sea.

Midtown Chandlery’s Sandy Hartnett said it had been a crazy time of year for the local store as so many loved to indulge in seafood over the Christmas break.

With a stock of endeavour and Western Australian king prawns, Ms Hartnett said because of the drought there wasn’t the typical wide variety of prawns available.

She said there were better banana prawns when it rained.

Ms Hartnett said reef fish and farmed Tasmanian salmon had been popular with locals, and for those looking for crustaceans, there would be sand crabs and Moreton Bay bugs arriving before Christmas.

Opening an hour early on Tuesday, Ms Hartnett said many people liked to get in early and have their pick of seafood and organised before the day heated up.

The team at the Red Shed Seafood are also preparing for an early influx of people, with Marguerite Conroy-Mills stating that they typically had people lining up at the door on for their 6am opening on Monday and Tuesday.

She said they had well-versed trawler captains who knew where the prawns were, so the drought hadn’t impacted them.

With prawns being the top commodity for the local seafood shed, Ms Conroy-Mills said cooked banana prawns were the most popular variety going out the door this Christmas, with plenty of endeavours, kings and tigers to fill your seafood cravings.

Ms Conroy-Mills said reef fish were also a hit this time of year, along with oysters and crabs.

She said they also had frozen products for those looking to travel with their seafood.

With yesterday being the Red Shed’s seventh birthday, Ms Conroy-Mills said they had been overwhelmed by the community support throughout the years which continued to grow.

She said each Christmas was busier than the last but it was still a family affair for the team at Red Shed Seafood.

Ms Conroy-Mills said throughout the Christmas period they would sell about seven tonne of prawns.

Taking Christmas Day off, Ms Conroy-Mills said they were back at it on Boxing Day when they predominantly sold prawns.

She said it was not unusual for people to come in, grab a box of prawns and head down to the beach or park to enjoy them.

Midtown Chandleryis open today from 8am-2pm, closed tomorrow, open again 8am-5pm on Monday and 7am-5pm on Tuesday.

The Red Shed Seafood is open 7am-4pm this weekend and 6am-6pm on Monday and Tuesday.