Two brumbies on Fraser Island.
Bundy readers support Fraser Island's brumbies

Crystal Jones
28th Aug 2019 12:13 PM
BUNDABERG readers have responded to a conservationist's calls to remove the last remaining brumbies from Fraser Island.

Mike West, a conservation expert and one-time Fraser Island resident says the horses on the island are dying early from sand colic, because of a lack of nourishment.

Mr West accused the people of wanting to keep horses on the island of being "do-gooders".

He advocates removing or destroying the horses.

But Bundaberg's Facebook community was largely not convinced.

"Leave them there, they are helping the island keep the grass down etc," wrote Shaun Robertaon.

Graeme Beere even called for more brumbies to be added back onto the island.

Jon McLaren said it was a "big hell no" from him, adding that he believed the dingoes had become more aggressive since brumby numbers had declined.

Jenny Addicoat said people should be removed from the island altogether.

"How about we stop humans from going there?" she said.

"Make it a wildlife preserve or something - animals only, no people at all."

Glenda Gray agreed with many others who said the brumbies provided a food source for the island's dingoes. "We have been through all of this before," she said.

"We all know how this plays out. The dead horse meat will give the dingoes a heap of food at breeding time, so their numbers will surge and then when the food is all gone, they will starve. But, they will probably try to eat a few little humans first."

Callum Peek, however, disagreed.

"They are an introduced species to the island, in more simple terms, not wanted," he said.

"As per the dingoes they have lived there for an extreme amount of time."

