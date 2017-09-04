Bundy readers reveal how they'll be voting

Australians will be going to the polls but dates have not yet been set.

WHILE Sportsbet may have made its predictions on who will win the next state and federal elections, Bundaberg voters had something a little different to say.

In two NewsMail polls, the paper asked readers who they would vote for in the upcoming state and federal elections.

The same options were given as Sportsbet's - a choice of LNP, ALP, One Nation and the Australian Conservatives for federal and a choice of One Nation, ALP and LNP for state.

However, the NewsMail gave readers one additional option - "other”.

A total of 46% of Bundaberg readers voted in favour of a Labor prime minister.

Just 18% voted in favour of an LNP PM, with 12% for One Nation and 3% for the Australian Conservatives.

Another 18% of voters said they'd vote for some "other” party. On the state side, the "other” option took was the winner by a mile, with 46% of votes.

One Nation took 8% of state level votes, with the Liberal National Party and Labor tied on 22% of the vote each.

Hundreds participated in the polls.

Sportsbet tips Labor to win federally and the LNP to take Queensland.