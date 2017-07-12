Bundy raises record-breaking amount for seeing eye dogs

CUTIE: It costs up to $50,000 to train a seeing eye dog.

A PAWSITIVELY record breaking amount for a worthy cause was raised by the Wide Bay-Burnett community in the Pet Foundation's National Seeing Eye Dogs Appeal.

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of residents who gave $1819 to the appeal, 13 playful puppies will be able to receive special training to provide help to Australians who are blind or have low vision.

The Seeing Eye Dog Appeal, which ran for a total of six weeks, raised $679,240 across Petbarn stores nationally.

Seeing Eye Dog's David Speyer says he is absolutely thrilled with the result of this year's fundraising campaign.

"I am truly blown away by the generosity of the Wide Bay-Burnett community and on behalf of Seeing Eye Dogs would like to thank them for digging deep and supporting this worthy cause,” Mr Speyer said.

"It is because of their efforts that we are able to train these special puppies to become Seeing Eye Dogs,” he said.

It costs up to $50,000 and takes up to two years of intensive training for one seeing eye dog to graduate.

The first year of training focuses on basic training and socialisation in different environments, then dogs begin their 16-20 week formal training program.

"It really does take a lot of time, love, patience and money to raise these special working dogs that will one day become the gift of independence for 13 Australians who are blind or have very low vision,” Mr Speyer said.

Petbarn chief executive officer Martin Nicholas said he extended his gratitude to everyone who took part in the appeal.

"Seeing Eye Dogs play a very important role in the lives of many Australians and, thanks to the efforts of the local community, we are proud to be involved with helping train 13 special puppies,” Mr Nicholas said.

"A big thanks to Royal Canin for their ongoing support over the past nine years. This year they kick started the campaign by donating $50,000 to the appeal.

Locals are invited to check out Petbarn's Facebook page to follow the journey of the adorable SEDA puppies.

