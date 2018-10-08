Menu
CLOUDS TO ROLL IN: The bureau's MetEye graphic of the chance of rain at 1pm on Friday.
BUNDY RAIN FORECAST: Heavier falls set to hit on Friday

Mikayla Haupt
8th Oct 2018 12:21 PM
FRIDAY might have us singing in the rain.

While that spring heat has been felt all over the past week, Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Gordon Banks said it's that warmer weather helping to bring about some potential rain activity.

If the region is to see a thunderstorm, Mr Banks said late Wednesday or early Thursday would be the most likely of days.

Mr Banks said there was a few showers inland, one of which was close to Bundaberg, bringing a slight chance of showers today and tomorrow, however, the heavier falls aren't expected until later in the week.

He said with a southerly change later in the week, there may be heavier falls on Friday and a slight drop in temperature.

The mercury is forecast to drop to between 15-23 degrees on Friday, according to BoM's website.

The site's prediction for Bundaberg sits between 10-30 mm for Friday.

According to the weatherzone website, the region is forecast up to 55mm of rainfall this week.

Bundy's 7-day forecast on the Weatherzone website.
