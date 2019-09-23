Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A storm cloud passes over Branyan in late 2017.
A storm cloud passes over Branyan in late 2017.
News

Bundy radar: Chance of storms on Friday

23rd Sep 2019 5:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE partly cloudy weather might look promising, but very little rain is forecast for the week.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner said there were some clouds hanging over the region, but rainfall was probably not worth mentioning.

The Bundaberg region is expected to remain dry for the rest of the day, though there is some moisture being pushed onshore by north-easterly winds, expected to swing around to easterlies on Wednesday, “bringing the chance of some coastal showers”.

Ms Gardner said there was an upper feature moving over the south east, with a chance of isolated storms expected for Bundaberg on Friday.

The fire ban for the region is still in place, currently running until midnight next Friday.

While the sun still shines, slide on into Waterworld Central, based in the Recreational Precinct until October 7.

bundy weather forecast waterpark waterworld central weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Cashless Card thief stocks up on pizza, KFC and Red Rooster

    premium_icon Cashless Card thief stocks up on pizza, KFC and Red Rooster

    News A MAN thought with his stomach instead of his head when he found a woman’s Indue Cashless Debit Card on the ground.

    CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning photos

    premium_icon CAPTURED BEAUTY: 30 of our readers' most stunning photos

    News Got a lovely image? Email it to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Making the most of water park for the holidays

    Whats On Locals rush to cool off at temporary attraction