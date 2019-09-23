Bundy radar: Chance of storms on Friday

THE partly cloudy weather might look promising, but very little rain is forecast for the week.

Meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Jess Gardner said there were some clouds hanging over the region, but rainfall was probably not worth mentioning.

The Bundaberg region is expected to remain dry for the rest of the day, though there is some moisture being pushed onshore by north-easterly winds, expected to swing around to easterlies on Wednesday, “bringing the chance of some coastal showers”.

Ms Gardner said there was an upper feature moving over the south east, with a chance of isolated storms expected for Bundaberg on Friday.

The fire ban for the region is still in place, currently running until midnight next Friday.

