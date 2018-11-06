Bundy punters blow $116m in 2 years on pokies

IN THE last two years more than $116 million has been blown on the pokies in Bundy, and the staggering amount continues to climb.

IN THE last two years more than $116 million has been blown on the pokies in Bundy, and the staggering amount continues to climb. David Nielsen

BUNDY punters have blown more than $116 million through the pokies in Rum City in the last two years - and the staggering amount continues to climb.

In the September quarter, $14.4million was pushed through and lost on the 1153 pokies across the Rum City.

The 2016 Census found 92,897 people living in the region.

Based on those figures, every Bundy resident would have lost on average $155 each during the quarter to September on one-armed bandits in Bundy.

This was up from the same time last year where the electronic gaming machine statistics show almost $200,000 less went through the slots, with a total of $14.2million.

The total during the same period in 2016 was even less at a total of $13.7million.

The figures come despite there being fewer poker machine operators in the region now.

In July-September 2016 there was 36 operational sites with 1179 individual electronic gaming machines.

Now there are 34 operational sites and only 1153 individual machines.

The Waves Sports Club has the most poker machines in the area with 300 approved electronic gaming machines. The second highest number is found at the Brothers Sports Club, followed by the Bundy Services Club with 170 machines..

August recorded the largest metered spend in three years with $5.06million blown on electronic gaming machines in Bundy.

The startling stats come after parliament passed a Bill in September to extend the controversial Cashless Debit Card to the Hinkler electorate.

The card cannot be used to purchase gambling products or services as defined under the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, such as poker machines or online betting.

The card is set to be introduced to Bundy and Hervey Bay on January 29, with one of the main aims to curb the community's addiction to poker machines.