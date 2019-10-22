Bundy pubs: Why drinking beer is right thing to do this weekend

CHEERS: Pubs and clubs around the region are getting on-board the Great Northern Let It Pour campaign to raise funds and awareness for drought-affected communities.

IF YOU need an excuse to crack open a cold one, then raising a glass to raise funds for drought-stricken farmers is as good a reason as any.

Monto’s Grand Hotel, The Federal Hotel in Childers, Bundaberg RSL, the East End Hotel in Bundaberg, the Gin Gin Hotel, Burnett Head’s Lighthouse Hotel, Sugarland Tavern and Across The Waves Sports Club will join more than 200 pubs and clubs across Queensland this weekend as part of the Great Northern Let It Pour campaign to raise funds and awareness for drought-affected communities.

Great Northern Brewery Co is donating 1000 kegs to venues across the country to bring city and country communities together with fundraising events that shine a light on the plight of drought-ravaged areas.

Great Northern’s Antonia Ciorciari said hundreds of venues across every state and territory across the country had registered to host Let It Pour events this weekend.

“This year, pubs and clubs from Western Australia to Queensland and everywhere in between will be hosting live bands, sausage sizzles, bale tossing and other great activities to raise much needed funds for our battling bushies — it’s going to be a lot of fun and all in the name of a good cause,” she said.

Rotary’s Philip Archer said all funds raised through Let it Pour will be donated to a drought relief fund organised by Rotary Australia and administered by Bendigo Bank.

“Last year, funds were given to people who needed help with everything from feed and water for livestock to school supplies for children, repairs for their farm machinery and food for their dinner tables,” he said.

“They were overwhelmed and incredibly touched by the generosity of Australians in both urban and regional centres and found great comfort in their show of support as they turned out in droves to events across the country.”

To find a Let it Pour event and to donate, visit letitpour.com.au.