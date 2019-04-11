Bundy pubs reveal hot new vegan menu options

NEW MENU: The Club has unveiled it's all new vegan menu put together by head chef Shawn Thorpe.

IN A time when the plant-based diet is reaching headlines like never before, two Bundaberg pubs are welcoming all walks of life.

Yesterday The Club Hotel shared its all new vegan menu crafted by experienced head chef Shawn Thorpe.

"Veganism is one of the biggest food movements ever," Mr Thorpe said.

"My partner is vegan so I was inspired to put some different and strange things on for vegans and also create an atmosphere where which caters for everybody.

Club Hotel vegan menu.

"We've predominantly got steaks on the menu with our steakhouse theme, but I wanted to cater for everyone in the community. Vegans, gluten free, dairy free, everybody is catered for."

Over the past 20 years Mr Thorpe has worked in many different kitchens and has picked up a variety of options for varying dietary requirements.

He said he was preparing some 80 vegan meals a week and was hoping to see that increase with the new menu options.

"There's heaps of different people that come in, not only vegans but those who just want a light vegetarian meal as well, it's not just focused at vegans," he said.

VEG OUT: The Queenslander Hotel's cauliflower steak and (left) the Club Hotel's new vegan menu.

"Being dairy free and egg free, pregnant women can feel free to come in and enjoy all that stuff without feeling guilty about hurting bub or anything like that."

One of The Club's most popular meals, the chicken schnitzel, has had a vegan makeover and takes some 24 hours to prepare.

"It's based around chickpeas and wheat gluten, so it's a pretty big process," he said.

"But once you get the knack it's pretty easy."

Another item the head chef thought might be sell-out was the sheezeburger.

Sheeze is a dairy-free cheese option available to those who do not consume dairy products.

"It's a mozzarella-based cheeseburger but obviously meat (and dairy) free, great nachos, there's heaps of stuff on the vegan menu," he said.

"On our main menu as well there's the cous cous and cajun cauliflower steak... if you prefer a meat-free option."

Political attention and headlines aside, Mr Thorpe said he just wanted to create a great environment for all.

"We want everybody to come in an enjoy a meal with their family whether you're vegan or a carnivore, just enjoy it all," he said.

"We all just want to have a great time with our family and that's what we're promoting here at The Club, just a great family environment."

The Queenslander Hotel also took to Facebook to showcase its vegan options which also included a cauliflower steak with coconut red lentils, chickpea dahl and green chutney.