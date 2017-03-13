Bundy property price surge is best in state

There has been great news for home owners in Bundaberg.

BUNDABERG'S median house price has risen to near pre-flood levels, following an extraordinary quarter which saw prices grow by a significant 14.1% to $291,000.

The latest REIQ Queensland Market Monitor: December 2016 quarter report showed the increase, which was the state's biggest, brought the market back to almost where it was five years ago.

In 2011 the annual median house price in Bundaberg was $278,000, which was just 1.1% higher than the annual median house price today of $275,000.

REIQ Bundaberg zone chair Le-Anne Allan said it was great news for the property market in the Bundaberg and coastal region.

"Property values are back on track,” she said.

"The negative effects of the weather events from 2011 and 2013 have now passed us and the property market is seeing strong signs of growth.

"Post the floods, flood-affected properties came on to the market at significant reduced prices and these were snapped up by prudent investors.”

While the growth is good news for housing prices, median unit prices for the quarter fell by 6% to $235,000.

Ms Allan said the unit market, while somewhat volatile, reflected current buyer preferences.

"A number of unit buyers are now buying brand new duplexes and townhouses, which were traditionally not available in the market in past years,” she said.

"This change of preference for buyers is seeing pressure put on existing older unit stock and hence the drop in median unit prices.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said it was exciting to see the latest Queensland housing market data, which showed the median house prices in the region had rebounded strongly, providing buoyancy to real estate markets, while adding value to the homes and properties of residents.

"I have no doubt that confidence is contagious and that our recovery is being structured on a great feeling of confidence in the future of our region,” he said.

"It is with no boast but great pride when I say council has played a strong hand in driving this confidence-led recovery.

"Our current infrastructure spend of $164 million is the largest on record and when coupled with the lowest rate increase of 3.5% - the lowest since amalgamation - we have key drivers to encourage investment and development.”

Cr Dempsey said positive news bred a positive outlook.

"While it is one thing to talk about growing the economy, council is actually laying the bricks and mortar in building a strong regional recovery,” he said.

Bundaberg's housing price growth is in stark contrast to our nearest neighbours, with Gladstone's median house price falling 3.2% in the quarter to $290,000 and in the past 12 months the market has lost 10.7%

The Fraser Coast's median house price also fell 2.3% to $303,000 and over the past 12 months it has demonstrated zero growth.

Bundaberg Up 14.1%

Sunshine Coast Up 4.8%

Townsville Up 4.6%

Gold Coast Up 2.6%

Logan Up 2.4%

Moreton Bay: 1.8% up

Brisbane: 1.6% up