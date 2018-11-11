Menu
VINTAGE STYLE: Brooke Snowden arrived in her family's Oldsmobile, which they bought 90 years ago, driven by her great-uncle. Brian Cassidy
Bundy proms are on for young and Oldsmobile

Mikayla Haupt
by
11th Nov 2018 6:49 PM

ABOUT 50 Gin Gin State High School students rolled into Brothers Sports Club in a sight of glitz, glamour and fancy cars for their annual formal.

The 2018 Year 12 graduates swapped uniforms for dresses and suits for a night of celebration, kicking off formal season in the Bundaberg region.

Gin Gin student Brooke Snowden took the opportunity to arrive in an Oldmobile that has been in her family for nearly 90 years.

Her great-uncle now owns the car, originally bought in 1929, and drove her to the prom.

Miss Snowden said when school's out she planned to move to America to take part in summer camps with hopes of becoming a water ski instructor.

The graduation celebrations aren't over yet, with eight Year 12 formals still to come.

Before then, don't miss the special Year 12 graduation liftout in tomorrow's NewsMail.

And don't miss our special formal photo liftout in the NewsMail on November 20.

