Bundy proms are on for young and Oldsmobile

VINTAGE STYLE: Brooke Snowden arrived in her family's Oldsmobile, which they bought 90 years ago, driven by her great-uncle. Brian Cassidy

ABOUT 50 Gin Gin State High School students rolled into Brothers Sports Club in a sight of glitz, glamour and fancy cars for their annual formal.

The 2018 Year 12 graduates swapped uniforms for dresses and suits for a night of celebration, kicking off formal season in the Bundaberg region.

Gin Gin student Brooke Snowden took the opportunity to arrive in an Oldmobile that has been in her family for nearly 90 years.

Her great-uncle now owns the car, originally bought in 1929, and drove her to the prom.

Miss Snowden said when school's out she planned to move to America to take part in summer camps with hopes of becoming a water ski instructor.

The graduation celebrations aren't over yet, with eight Year 12 formals still to come.

