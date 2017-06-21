Bundy promo night gives pollies food for thought

Member for Whitsundays Jason Costigan and BFVG managing director Bree Grima at the Bundaberg Region Promotion Night.

YOUR WEEKLY SERVE

With Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers

MORE than 25 local agri-businesses and 30 commodity lines where showcased this year at the bipartisan Bundaberg Region Promotion Night at Queensland Parliament House, co-hosted by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers have been a major supporter of this event since its inception, now in its fifth year.

"We "We really do supply the entire meal.” thought we would do something a little different this year with the addition of 10 value add products that use locally grown and produced ingredients,” agriculture workforce officer Kylie Jackson said.

"By inviting businesses such Bundy Juice, Bundy limes with their value-add line of salts and dried lime wheels and Bundy Bumnuts' tasty eggs, it gave the attendees a clearer picture of the importance of our region.

"We really do supply the entire meal.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, Kylie Jackson and Bree Grima from Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers and Duncan Littler from Bundaberg Rum at the Bundaberg Region Promotion Night.

BFVG Managing Director Bree Grima couldn't be prouder of the array of produce on display, giving a brief introduction to the regions producers and asking for politicians to keep our region in mind.

"We need your help to help our agri-businesses move forward and meet future market demands,” Ms Grima said. This couldn't be a clearer message to get the night of conversations started.

Big thanks this year to Perfection Fresh Australia for allowing access to their cold room, Lindsay Transport for getting the local produce from point A to point B and also to Foodbank Queensland for collecting the items at the end of the night.

Ken McMillan General Manager of Foodbank Queensland commented that the Bundaberg Region is the largest supplier of regular produce to Foodbank and was proud to assist on the night.

BFVG corporate sponsors Austsafe Super, Brisbane Produce Markets and MRH Lawyers also had a presence in the #tastebundaberg promo take home packs.

Invited guests, Growcom CEO Pat Hannan and Ryan and Tahirih McLeod of Dicky Bill Australia, joined the BFVG and Foodbank team and took the opportunity to invite MPs for farm tours.

Once again the BFVG display was a focal point of all attendees and recognition is well deserved for the following agri-businesses that donated produce: Dicky Bill Australia, Seven Fields, Perfection Fresh Australia, Tinaberries, Bundy Limes, Bundy Juice, Windhum farms, Marcon Family Farms, SnD Produce, Bunda Ginga, Bundy Bumnuts, Macadamias Australia, Austchilli, Avofresh, Rosengal Produce, Gympie Packhouse and Well Loved Worcestershire Sauce.