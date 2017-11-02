Bundy project scoops award

A COLLABORATIVE project aimed at supporting Bundaberg youth as they successfully transition from school to further education, training and employment has received state honours.

The Youth Hub initiative, involving five Bundaberg region state high schools, Rosedale State School, Bundaberg Regional Council, and 52 government and non-government agencies, won the RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Community Engagement at the Queensland Government 2017 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools on Friday evening.

Council community and cultural services spokeswoman Judy Peters said the council had been involved in the hub since its inception in 2014.

"This is a fantastic result for our region and shows the positive results we can achieve by working together as a community,” Cr Peters said.