Bundy program paints arty future

PURSUING creativity and upskilling artists is a priority for Bundaberg, with a new program set to bring more jobs and brighter futures to the region.

Central Queensland Regional Arts Services Network (CQRASN) launched their first Hothouse mentoring program yesterday, at Bundaberg's CQUniversity.

Five lucky candidates were chosen, following a competitive application process, where artists from all over the Wide Bay and Burnett region pitched themselves and their ideas.

CQRASN's regional arts project officer, Trudie Leigo said the mentoring program would help to build and strengthen the art sector and industry.

"We have a bit of a gap in skills of regional artists and artworkers and while we have loads of artists across the Wide Bay, what we don't have is people who are able to plan art-based community projects, fund those projects and get them off the ground,” she said.

"We will see a new arts festival, two new art exhibitions, film industry developments and a new publication focusing on showcasing artists.”

The five mentors will work one-on-one with the candidates over the course of six months and the group will also come together to work closely as a whole.

Industry professional mentors will educate artists, ensuring these five exciting projects are lifted off the ground.

"The mentorees will be doing all the work and the mentors will just be guiding them along the way,” Ms Leigo said.

"Mentors will be giving advice on how to shape their project, build partnerships and what the budget and timeline should look like.

"We are so lucky to have been able to draw on people who have worked in the art industry for decades, have extensive project management experience, phenomenal grant writing skills and a proven track record in grant applications.

"It's really wonderful to see people in the industry be so willing to be helpful and offer this knowledge to other artists.”

The arts project officer says that investing in individuals will bring a positive difference to the community.

"This program will mean participants learn the skills required to further their careers and if they know how to get these projects off the ground, they will need to employ other artists to help with the delivery,” she said. "This means more employment opportunities for the region too.” The mentoring program will be offered to other areas of Central Queensland over the next two financial years, including Rockhampton and Mackay.