Bundy producers in the spotlight

MORE than 100 guests, including Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, were treated to a tour of the Bundaberg and Burnett region at the 2018 Bundaberg Regional Promotion Night in Brisbane Thursday night.

The event, hosted by state MPs Stephen Bennett and David Batt at Parliament House, celebrated the region's rich, vibrant horticulture commodities and value-add products, as well as iconic tourist attractions, award-winning businesses and valued organisations.

Mr Bennett said the event was a great opportunity to shine a spotlight on the region's produce as well as the tourist attractions, successful businesses and new enterprises.

"Given that the Bundaberg and greater Burnett region provides over 80 per cent of Australia's sweet potatoes and is the largest macadamia and passionfruit growing regions, as well as being major producers of lychee, melon, vegetables and salads, it's no wonder that we have earned the reputation as Queensland's food bowl,” he said.

The event featured some of the region's biggest names including Bundaberg Rum, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Mammino Gourmet Ice Cream.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers represented more than 20 local producers and 40 different commodities.

"This event allows us to not only showcase the vast array of commodities this region produces but to speak one-on-one to our key decision-makers to ensure this region and its producers are at the forefront of their portfolio,” BFVG manager director Bree Grima said.

Mr Batt said it was a fantastic to show off the region.

"Bundaberg is such a special place, we have so much to be proud of and abundances of things that are truly worth showing off, so the Bundaberg promotion night was a fantastic opportunity to do just that,” Mr Batt said.

"It was great to bring some of those more well-known businesses to Parliament House, but it was also fantastic to bring with us those newer businesses who are doing so well.”