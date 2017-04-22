Bundy prodigy comes back for eisteddfod

CENTRE STAGE: Bundaberg's Jack McGovern in Rent, a rock musical. Jack will be adjudicating this year's speech and drama eisteddfod.

WOODCHUCKS will be chucking wood and Betty Botter will be buying up butter today as Bundaberg's speech and drama fraternity eagerly warms up for the beginning of this year's eisteddfod.

The Bundaberg Speech and Drama Eisteddfod gets under way today at the Bundaberg Playhouse Theatre, on Steffensen St, with three sessions a day - morning, afternoon and evening.

In a coup for the event this year, local lad Jack McGovern will take on the role of adjudicator, bringing his wealth of experience to the table.

Jack graduated from the Queensland Conservatorium in 2014 with a Bachelor of Music Theatre and has been making a name for himself on stage ever since.

He has been cast in productions including Hair at the Brisbane Powerhouse; Carousel; The Wishing Well, Into the Woods; and most recently as Mark in Rent and Bob in the critically acclaimed American Buffalo.

He has also been featured in showcases, revues and concerts, and has performed in a masterclass with renowned American composer John Bucchino.

Initially trained in speech and drama, Jack toured as a Shakespearean actor with the Grin and Tonic Theatre Troupe for two years and continues to work throughout Queensland as a drama teacher, public speaking coach and freelance writer.

For further information, contact convenors Tammy Medcalf on 0448 532 992 or Diane Cooper on 0412 353 327.