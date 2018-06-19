Bundy principal: Why he's going to spend a night homeless

SLEEPOUT: Bundaberg's St John's Lutheran Primary School Principal is shining a light on Australia's hidden homelessness by joining in Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Brisbane.

A BUNDABERG school principal is shining a light on hidden homelessness by sleeping out in the cold on Thursday.

St John's Lutheran Primary School principal Chris Mallett will join in the fight against homelessness at the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Brisbane.

More than 105,000 Australians experience homelessness every night - 27 per cent are children, and 23 per cent are faced with the situation due to domestic and family violence.

Mr Mallett hopes to raise $5000 to help the St Vincent de Paul Society provide relief to people in crisis and bring to light the harsh reality faced by those who have no place to call home.

"The issue of homelessness in Australia, and indeed Bundaberg, is a very big one and I'm doing my bit to help,” Mr Mallett said.

"I have volunteered locally with various organisations in Bundaberg serving meals to homeless men, women and children and want to continue to raise awareness with our school children and the broader community in order to help reduce the issue.”

To learn about how you can help fight homelessness, go to: www.ceosleepout.org.au.