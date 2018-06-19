Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLEEPOUT: Bundaberg's St John's Lutheran Primary School Principal is shining a light on Australia's hidden homelessness by joining in Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Brisbane.
SLEEPOUT: Bundaberg's St John's Lutheran Primary School Principal is shining a light on Australia's hidden homelessness by joining in Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Brisbane. Contributed
Community

Bundy principal: Why he's going to spend a night homeless

Emma Reid
by
19th Jun 2018 10:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BUNDABERG school principal is shining a light on hidden homelessness by sleeping out in the cold on Thursday.

St John's Lutheran Primary School principal Chris Mallett will join in the fight against homelessness at the annual Vinnies CEO Sleepout in Brisbane.

More than 105,000 Australians experience homelessness every night - 27 per cent are children, and 23 per cent are faced with the situation due to domestic and family violence.

Mr Mallett hopes to raise $5000 to help the St Vincent de Paul Society provide relief to people in crisis and bring to light the harsh reality faced by those who have no place to call home.

"The issue of homelessness in Australia, and indeed Bundaberg, is a very big one and I'm doing my bit to help,” Mr Mallett said.

"I have volunteered locally with various organisations in Bundaberg serving meals to homeless men, women and children and want to continue to raise awareness with our school children and the broader community in order to help reduce the issue.”

To learn about how you can help fight homelessness, go to: www.ceosleepout.org.au.

brisbane bundaberg homeless principal chris mallett st john's lutheran primary school vinnies ceo sleepout
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Can't get in to see a doc in Bundy? New service may help

    premium_icon Can't get in to see a doc in Bundy? New service may help

    Health A NEW health service has recently launched that could potentially alleviate the doctor shortage problem in Bundaberg.

    • 19th Jun 2018 12:51 PM
    CHILLY MORNING: Feels like freezing in Bundy

    premium_icon CHILLY MORNING: Feels like freezing in Bundy

    Weather Bundaberg woke up to about 7.2 degrees this morning

    $1.2b island resort developers appeal council rejection

    $1.2b island resort developers appeal council rejection

    Council News Hummock Hill Island resort developer lodges appeal.

    Specialty variety a big hit for gourmet strawberry farmer

    premium_icon Specialty variety a big hit for gourmet strawberry farmer

    News 'We focus more on gourmet varieties that don't come in until now'

    Local Partners