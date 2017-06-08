Bundy principal jetting off to China

CHINA SYNDROME: Bundy Mayor Jack Dempsey said Karen McCord was committed to introducing native Mandarin speakers to the region's education sector.

IN A coup for our education leaders, Bundaberg State High School principal Karen McCord will represent Queensland on the World Class International Study Tour, taking in Shanghai and Singapore.

Ms McCord will be one of 20 from the state to take part in the 11-day event in September, which will allow participants to engage with leading thinkers, policy planners and educators.

She was endorsed by Bundaberg Regional Council and Mayor Jack Dempsey.

"Bundaberg State High School has been incredibly proactive in promoting and progressing international study exchange tours with Asia by utilising our strong sister city relationship with Nanning,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Over the years, council and Bundaberg State High School principal Karen McCord have worked well together to progress two sister-school relationships with Nanning high schools,” he said.

Cr Dempsey said the school had hosted Chinese tutors since 2015 to support a Mandarin Chinese language program.

"The tutors work with staff and students for the duration of their stay to ensure local high school students understand the Chinese culture and language,” he said.

"I acknowledge Karen McCord for the vision and commitment she has shown to introducing native Chinese speakers to the region's education sector.”

Shanghai and Singapore are investing heavily in education reform and have seen big improvements in schooling outcomes.