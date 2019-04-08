Bundy Port Marina's big plan to get tourists to stop in

BUNDABERG'S Port Marina is going full steam ahead with a plan to bring boaties to Bundaberg instead of them shooting through to Brisbane.

The marina is riding the wave of progress, with management saying this year marks the start of many key future projects.

Bundaberg Port Marina general manager Brett Hensler told the NewsMail that after 19 years of "pushing the barrel" to expand services, the port marina was at the forefront of their goals for the coming years.

"This place is open for business, and we're thriving," Mr Hensler said.

"We are looking to expand our travel lift facility which will take vessels up to 200 tonne."

Mr Hensler said alongside creating a plan to expand their travel lift facility, which will be able to take vessels up to 200 tonne, they were looking to extend the marina.

"The biggest thing we're working on is increasing our ability to lift bigger boats because numerous passenger vessels from the Whitsundays and Gladstone, they go right past to Brisbane," he said.

Mr Hensler said they currently had a 75-tonne travel lift and would keep that machine but said the increased capacity would lead to more workers.

"So increasing our ability to lift bigger boats comes with increased trade, because there is a need for more staff," he said.

"Our next main project now is to grow the marina. We're looking to extend the marina berths and will probably market some of them for sale."

The expansion would add to the port marina's facilities and continue to promote the message that Bundaberg was open for business and an employer of local tradespeople.

"Over the whole site we have about 70 to 80 people employed and that is with all the associated trades, shipwright, engineers, welders, surveyors, painters and sandblasters," Mr Hensler said.

He said they had jumped from having 35-40 boats in the dry storage facility, to holding up to 60 a year, alongside having 150 current marina berths.

"In our dry storage facility, we store boats here. So people can come in and leave boats here in October or November for a rally, and they use the Bundaberg Port Marina as entry, and then leave the boats in dry storage and come back three to six months later," Mr Hensler said.