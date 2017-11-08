Bundy pooch has more than 25,000 Instagram followers

INSTA FAMOUS: Daisy as a pup, as cute as a button.

SHE'S the cute local pooch who has racked up over 25,000 Instagram followers and now, Bundaberg pup Daisy is rubbing paws with the celebrities.

The one year old miniature dachshund has just come back from The Dog Lovers Show in Brisbane where she shared the spotlight with the likes of TV stars including Dr Chris Brown.

Daisy's owner Natalie Sweetapple said the invite to the prestigious dog show was one of many accomplishments for her pup, whose claim to fame started through her Instagram profile.

"When we knew we were getting her I made a profile because I knew it was a big thing to do on social media,” she said.

"There are so many dogs, particularly dachshunds, who have their own pages because they are so cute and just look hilarious when they get dressed up.

"From there, it just took off.”

Mrs Sweetapple said Daisy was invited to The Dog Lovers Show as an "Insta Pooch”.

"She was asked to walk the red carpet and sit on stage where people could meet her and get their photo taken with her,” she said.

"She was a huge success at the show and we made sure to promote that she was a Bundaberg local.

"She even got to meet Dr Chris Brown from The Living Room.”

Daisy and her owner Natalie Sweetapple with Dr Chris Brown.

And if you think Daisy looks familiar, you might have seen her before on the big screen.

Daisy was asked to star in a series of advertisements for The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"Her ad plays before the movies that play at the cinema and she has received quite a following from people who recognise her,” Mrs Sweetapple said.

"She was also our flower girl at our wedding in September and stole the show.”

Mrs Sweetapple said Daisy was loving the limelight, which perfectly complimented her "diva” attitude.

"Daisy, by nature, is fiercely loyal and protective, very affectionate and always has to be the centre of attention,” she laughed.

"She is definitely a bit of a diva.”

Daisy all dressed up for her owner's wedding.

To follow Daisy on Instagram, search for the handle @littledaisydachshund.