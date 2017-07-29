Bundy politician shows Oz citizenship certificate to quash eligibility concerns

WITH our Federal MPs and Senators dropping like flies due to dual citizenship issues, one Bundaberg politician has come forward to dispel any rumours.

Queensland senator Matt Canavan recently stood aside from Federal Cabinet amid claims he holds Italian citizenship.

The dual citizenship issue has already claimed Greens co-deputy leaders Larissa Waters (also a Queensland senator) and Scott Ludlam.

Queensland's One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts has revealed he wrote to British authorities - "three different people” - in June last year renouncing his UK citizenship, but did not get a reply until December 5.

That could mean he was still a British citizen, holding dual nationality, at the time of the July 2 election, which would have disqualified him from standing under provisions of the Constitution.

US-born, One Nation candidate for Bundaberg Dr Jane Truscott took to social media on Friday, showing a photo of her Australian citizenship certificate.

Dr Truscott is hoping to win the seat of Bundaberg at the next state election.

It's important to note the Constitution of Queensland requires a state candidate to be an adult Australian citizen living in Queensland.

The Constitution of Queensland regarding state candidate eligibility. Contributed

Dr Truscott posted:

"Recently, you may have read or heard of the eligibility of several members of Federal Parliament being called into question because of their citizenship status.”

"I wish to dispel any concerns you may have regarding my eligibility as a candidate for the upcoming Queensland State election.”

"I am an eligible candidate.”

"As provided in the Constitution of Queensland 2001, s 21(1)(a) A person is eligible to be a candidate, and to be elected, as a member of the Legislative Assembly, if the person is an adult Australian citizen living in Queensland.”