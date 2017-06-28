Bundy policeman with terminal cancer needs help

Warren Broughton with his wife Tanya at the PCYC awards in 2012.

NOTHING can replace a husband, father, brother and son but the family who is about to lose this said they were grateful.

Bundaberg police officer Warren Broughton has been fighting a long hard battle with skin cancer for three years.

After taking part in a drug trial and changing his lifestyle, the melanoma on his brain started to shrink.

Family and friends were filled with hope but after his last MRI scan he was given a terminal diagnosis.

On Monday the father-of-two shared the news with his fellow police officers.

"This morning I was told I have leptomeningeal disease from melanoma,” he said.

"Unfortunately this is a terminal diagnosis for me.”

He said he was in shock and he didn't believe it.

"(I am) completely scared s**tless,” he said.

"I feel so sad for my boys and Tanya [Broughton], my family and friends.

"I'm angry and sad.”

He went on to say he wouldn't give up fighting and would try anything to stop the cancer.

"They want to try a combination of some immuno therapies. Massive long shot but stupid not to try,” he said.

"Not sure how long I've got peeps.

TERMINAL DIAGNOSIS: Warren Broughton was given a terminal diagnosis and now wants to plan a head for his sons. Facebook

"Grab someone and give them a hug, doesn't matter who it is. Cherish your time and everybody, love everybody.”

His brother Ben Broughton has set up a donation page to help sons Damon, 6, and Luke, 3.

He said travelling to Brisbane every three months for specialist appointments, constant worry and the nightmare of waiting for endless test results, knowing any day could be the worst day of their lives, had taken its toll on the family, emotionally and financially.

The latest news was horrific and had hit the family hard.

"Warren is an active father who takes a keen interest in bringing up his two beautiful, energetic sons,” Mr Broughton said.

"He had hoped to see his boys grow up, play sports, graduate from school and create their own lives, but now Warren and Tanya have to face facts that this is unlikely.”

Mr Broughton is described as a big man with a big heart who had been in the army and served his country.

"He is a police officer contributing to the safety of his local community,” his brother said.

He said it was difficult to ask for assistance and Warren was normally the one wearing fancy dress, such as a Star Wars costume, to raise money for charities.

"Now it's our turn to support Warren in his time of greatest need so that he, Tanya, Damon and Luke can spend their precious remaining time together without having to worry about the small stuff,” he said.

"Warren's key concern is for the welfare and quality of life for his sons and wife.

"While illness makes our hearts stand still, the rest of life keeps rolling and making its demands on their time and resources.”

To make a donation to support the family, go to https://www.chuffed.org/pro

ject/this-ones-for-you-yoda