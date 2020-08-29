Bundy police warn of latest bitumen scam

Bundaberg residents are being urged to stay vigilant after receiving reports of a bitumen scam.

Bundaberg residents are being urged to stay vigilant after receiving reports of a bitumen scam.

BUNDABERG Police are urging residents to be vigilant of people approaching them and offering to do bitumen work for unrealistic prices.

A number of residents have reported that after agreeing to do the job, they either receive substandard work where the materials used are of very low quality, or contact is unable to be made with the alleged contractor after a deposit has been paid.

The alleged tradespersons approach potential victims with a varied sales pitch where they claim to have bitumen left over from a project up the road earlier in the day, and would sell the bitumen and labour for a cheaper price.

The suspects are allegedly using hire vehicles and are possibly of Irish decent.

If you do receive this type of offer, Bundaberg Police recommend not engaging with the people and reporting to police immediately.

This isn’t the first time Bundaberg has seen this type of scam in the area.

Residents reported a similar scam to Bundaberg Police around this time last year.

If you think you have seen or have had contact from these tradespeople, police recommend you contact the Office of Fair Trade on 13QGOV (13 74 68) or go to their website.

If you have any information that could assist with investigations contact police and quote the reference QI200051274.