LOOK FAMILIAR? Do you know who these two men are?
Bundy police want to speak to shirtless men in CCTV footage

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla
16th Feb 2020 7:28 PM
BUNDABERG police investigating a break-in are calling on the public to help them identify two shirtless men.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said that about 1.05am on January 27, men allegedly unlawfully entered a building in Thornhill St, Bundaberg North.

CCTV FOOTAGE: One man appears to be only wearing underwear.
“Police are seeking the identity of two males who they believe can assist with their inquiries,” Sen-Constable Duncan said.

Neither man is wearing a shirt and while one does appear to be wearing shorts the other appears to be clad only in underwear.

Anyone with information or who can help identify the man can phone PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QP2000188450.

CCTV FOOTAGE: Police want to speak to this man.
break-ins bundaberg queensland police service
