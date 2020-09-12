Bundy Police visit kids for child protection week

Bundaberg Police visited children at Kindergartens and After School Care Centres this week for National Child Protection Week.

OFFICERS from Bundaberg Police were kept busy this week visiting local kindergartens and after school care centres during National Child Protection Week.

During these visits the students enjoyed watching the blue and red flashing lights and listening to the sirens on the police vehicle.

Students also took turns sitting inside the vehicle, checking out the equipment and pretended to be police officers.

When police asked the children “What do police officers do?” the unanimous answer was “catch the baddies”.

The officers took the opportunity to explain to the children that not only do police “catch the baddies” but they also help people, especially children if they are lost or feel unsafe.

Child protection is everyone’s business.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said aim of National Child Protection Week was about all members of the community playing a part in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children.

Police Dogs Buff and Dash also showed their support by participating in the ‘Shine a Light for Children’ Lantern project by Hands On Art.

“On too many occasions police unfortunately find that children fear them and don’t always feel comfortable talking to officers,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“Consequently, these kindergarten visits are very important to teach children that police are here to help and protect children.”

If you are interested in a Police visit at your local kindergarten or childcare centre please contact the Bundaberg District Crime Prevention Unit on 4153 9004 or send and email to DCPC.Bundaberg@police.qld.gov.au.