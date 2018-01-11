Menu
Bundy police rounds

Bundaberg Police Station.
Bundaberg Police Station.

Man to appear in court

A 48-YEAR-OLD Walkervale man was arrested and charged on Tuesday with one count of threatening violence - discharge firearms or other act.

Police alleged the man attended an address in Anderson St, Avenell Heights and was involved in a verbal argument with a person known to him, then returned to his vehicle, removed an item and threatened the person.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police wish to thank community members who assisted with inquiries.

Stolen generators

BETWEEN 5pm January 8 and 8.30am January 9, it is alleged that unknown offenders have gained entry to a rear store room and have stolen two generators.

If you have any information which may assist investigators, phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote police reference QP1800053220.

Weapons offence

POLICE attended a Perry St, Bundaberg North address at 9.45pm on January 8, where it is alleged a teenager was in possession of a knife in a public place.

Police investigations led to them issuing the teenager with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Children's Court at a later date.

