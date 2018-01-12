Menu
Bundy police rounds - Jan 12

Bundaberg Police Station.
Seat belt fine

BUNDABERG Police have issued a young driver with a fine for seat belt issues.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the 19-year-old Bundaberg Central man was intercepted by police on Goodwood Rd, Elliott about 5pm on Wednesday.

"A traffic infringement notice was issued for the alleged offence driver drive with unrestrained passenger 16-years-old or older,” she said.

The driver was fined $378 and three demerit points.

Caught on phone

AN ELLIOTT Heads woman was recently fined by police for using her mobile phone while driving.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Danielle Lodtus said at around 5.10pm the 42-year-old woman was intercepted by police on Takalvan St, Millbank.

"A traffic infringement notice was issued for the alleged offence driver use hand-held mobile phone,” she said.

The woman was fined $378 and fined three demerit points.

Flick knife found

A 20-year-old Bundaberg East man was stopped by police on Thursday, allegedly had a flick knife.

He was charged with one count of possession of a knife in a public place or a school and is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on February 2.

