Bundy police reminding you to lock it or lose it

Police are warning drivers to lock their vehicles.
Police are warning drivers to lock their vehicles.

A DOG, phone, wallets and cash were among the items spotted by Volunteers in Policing during a quick walk up Quay St.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said on February 9, a group of our Volunteers in Policing visited Quay St, Bundaberg Central to remind motorists about the lock it or lose it message.

"In a few hours, close to 350 vehicles were visually observed, with the following outcome - 17 windows open/down, seven purses/ wallets/bags on display, six personal documents - think of envelopes with your name and address on full display,” Snr Const Loftus said.

"(There were) three shopping bags containing recent purchases, two camping gear items, one mobile phone, cash in view, one set of keys in view and one dog on an outside tray.

"Regardless of the hot weather, vehicles need to be kept secure, including closing windows.”

Police are urging everyone to remove the temptation and lock it or lose it.

