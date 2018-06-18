Menu
RELAY: Budaberg's Senior Constable Tim McDonnell, Sergeant Michael McLellan, Constable Ethan Ramsey (Captain America), Ironman and Constable Steve Freney.
News

Bundy police rally together after loss of mate

Emma Reid
by
18th Jun 2018 3:03 PM

BUNDABERG police have teamed up with Bundy Pop Cult Mania to help raise money for Cancer Council.

Bundy Police's Medieval Justice team will participate in this year's Relay for Life at Bundaberg on August 11 and 12.

This comes after cancer took the life of one of their own last year, Bundy's Acting Sergeant Warren (Wazza) Broughton, a major member of their team, lost his life to this tragic illness.

They will participate in this year's event in Wazza's honour.

Constable Ethan Ramsey also known as Captain America attended Shalom Markets last Sunday along with Bundy Pop Cult Mania to raise funds for the Cancer Council.

