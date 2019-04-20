Bundy Police out in force to avoid Easter road fatalities

The Queensland Police force are taking Easter road safety seriously. On Takalvan Street hey had done 600 breath tests in just over an hour on Saturday morning and were happy to report zero positive results.

THE Bundaberg Police are out and about keeping roads safe this Easter Saturday by conducting random breath tests along busy Bundaberg streets.

An officer told the NewsMail they had been testing drivers for about 90 minutes and were happy to report none so far had returned a positive sample.

During the Easter Period, Queensland Police will enforce high risk road user behaviour including the fatal five: speeding, fatigue, impaired driving (drink and drug), failure to wear a seat belt and distraction/inattention in a concerted effort to minimise road trauma.

On Thursday the highest blood alcohol reading was was recorded as 0.165 at Avenell Heights, the highest speeding offence was recorded at 111km/h in a 70 zone at Yaamba Rd in Park Avenue, Rockhampton with police handling five impoundment offences within the central Queensland region.

Yesterday the highest drink driving sample returned was 0.168 at Bundaberg North, with officers dealing with 11 impoundment offences throughout the region.

A blood alcohol reading of 0.270 was recorded the Glass House Mountains.

Police are urging motorists to take extra care while driving over the break due to the roads being busier than usual.

"All motorists need to show patience and care when overtaking or passing these vehicles,” a QPS spokesperson said.

Critical care paramedic Sandra Cowley from Queensland Ambulance Service wanted to remind Queenslander's to drive safe over the holiday break.

"My message for people at Easter, at any time, is to drive safe,” Ms Cowley said.

"Remember the Fatal Five. I say it's not worth killing for, it's not worth dying for. Get there safely.”