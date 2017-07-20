Vale Wazza: Police officer loses long battle with illness

ON DUTY: Snr Const Warren Broughton with Tanya and Damon Broughton at the Queensland Police Service Medal presentation held at the PCYC. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

BUNDABERG police are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Acting Sergeant Warren Broughton died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning following a fight with cancer.

"Wazza" was "an amazing person who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues and community," Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said.

"Warren was also the father to two beautiful young boys, a loving wife and a brother and son."

Mr Broughton fought a three year battle with skin cancer.

He shared the news that it was terminal just last month, a discovery that hit his young family hard.

"I feel so sad for my boys and Tanya [Broughton], my family and friends," he shared on June 26.

"Not sure how long I've got peeps.

"Grab someone and give them a hug, doesn't matter who it is. Cherish your time and everybody, love everybody."

He was described as a big man with a big heart who had been in the army and served his country.

Bundaberg police officer Warren Broughton (right) with friend Heath Clayton. Contributed

Friend Heath Clayton mourned the mate he knew as "Yoda".

"It is with a very heavy heart this morning that I learned of the passing of an old friend, Warren Broughton (Yoda)," Mr Clayton shared on social media.

"Yoda passed yesterday and will be well remembered and sorely missed.

"You were always a great friend, a guarantee you would put a smile on everyone's face and a good man too all who had the pleasure of knowing you. Time for the long sleep my old friend.

"I will be thinking of you this day, with a heavy heart but of all the good times. Goodbye mate."

Warren was a captain, Sunbowl champion and Queensland rep for the Logan City Bengals gridiron team in the early 90s, described by Harry Alderton as "one of the best teammates to have".

"A leader in every sense," Mr Alderton wrote.

"Tough as nails, attacking and aggressive and always having fun. He picked you up and made the game better."

A funeral service will be held for Warren at 10am on Wednesday, July 26 at Des Allen Funeral Home, Phoebe Cres, Bundaberg.

A memorial service will be held for Warren at 2.30pm on Thursday, July 27 at Bundaberg PCYC.

The original Logan city Bengals will be having a reunion on July 30 "to celebrate Warren and continue to raise money for his kids' future".