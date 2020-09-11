Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the vehicle and people involved. Photo: Contributed
Bundaberg Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the vehicle and people involved. Photo: Contributed
News

Bundy police investigate Svensson Heights theft

Geordi Offord
11th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information as they investigate a stealing offence.

About 7.30pm on September 4 a white Ford Falcon ute went to a Commercial St business in Svensson Heights.

Two empty IBC’s (pallet containers) were stolen from the business.

Bundaberg Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the vehicle and people involved. Photo: Contributed
Bundaberg Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the vehicle and people involved. Photo: Contributed

Later that same night at 9pm the same ute returned and stole another two IBC’s and a cane bar.

The man who is alleged to be involved is described as wearing a high vis jacket and was accompanied by a woman.

Police are investigating and seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and people involved.

IBC’s and a cane bar were stolen from the business on Commercial St in Svensson Heights. Photo: Contributed
IBC’s and a cane bar were stolen from the business on Commercial St in Svensson Heights. Photo: Contributed

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2001881465.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crimestoppers.

You can also call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

buncrime bundaberg crime bundaberg police bunpolice qps bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        Premium Content DESIGN PHOTOS: New aquatic centre plans revealed

        News Economic modelling suggests the project will create 126 full-time equivalent jobs during construction.

        CRIME DROP: The offences that are decreasing in Bundy

        Premium Content CRIME DROP: The offences that are decreasing in Bundy

        News Plus some of the simple things you can do to help prevent crime.

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        Premium Content Public tender open for iconic Bundaberg artwork

        News Requirements for housing popular artwork Denizens of the Deep revealed in...