Bundy police investigate Svensson Heights theft

Bundaberg Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the vehicle and people involved. Photo: Contributed

BUNDABERG Police are appealing for information as they investigate a stealing offence.

About 7.30pm on September 4 a white Ford Falcon ute went to a Commercial St business in Svensson Heights.

Two empty IBC’s (pallet containers) were stolen from the business.

Later that same night at 9pm the same ute returned and stole another two IBC’s and a cane bar.

The man who is alleged to be involved is described as wearing a high vis jacket and was accompanied by a woman.

Police are investigating and seeking assistance from the public to identify the vehicle and people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police and quote the reference QP2001881465.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crimestoppers.

You can also call Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.