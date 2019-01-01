Bundy police cheers great result in the Safe Night precinct

THE new year has started on a positive note for local police, thanking a large majority of the community for being responsible during the final night of 2018.

Bundaberg police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said many party-goers were relatively well behaved in the Safe Night precinct, with the exception of a few minor offences.

"We were quite pleased with the crowd numbers and crowd behaviour generally,” Sen Sgt McGarry said.

He said "certainly there were people dealt with”, which included some people issued infringement notices for public nuisance-type street offences, a couple of people who were given police banning notices for licensed premises, and one person who will be making a trip to court for contravening a police banning notice.

"The numbers in town were relatively well behaved, majority leaving the Safe Night precinct between 3am and 4am,” he said.

Another 50-70 patrons flowed onto the CBD streets between 4am and 5am but "those numbers dispersed quite quickly with increased taxi numbers”, Sen Sgt McGarry said.

Majority of offences were reportedly minor in nature and, fortunately for venues, occurred in the street.

He said increased patrols for the festive holidays would remain in place until at least February.

"We're continuing our Christmas Fatal Five traffic operation, which is ongoing right through until February, so the public can expect to see us out about conducting random breath testing, random drug testing and enforcing all the traffic rules,” he said.

Sen Sgt McGarry said Bundy police would like to thank the majority of the community who enjoyed a safe and responsible New Year's Eve.

"Bundaberg is a safe place and last night was a demonstration of that,” he said.

Going into the new year, police urge residents to be mindful of property security, taking steps to make it difficult for offenders to steal items from their homes, vehicles and businesses.

Sen Sgt McGarry said locals should also adhere to road rules.

"Drive safely, stick with the speed limit and certainly don't drink and drive, be very aware not to drug drive either of course.”