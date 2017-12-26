Bundy police called on 57-year-old fare evader

LISA James took a Sunday night taxi ride with friends then found she had no money to pay the driver the $25.40 fare.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard when police arrived and asked all four adults about paying the hapless driver, not one had the money to cough up and pay.

James was charged.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty to evading a taxi fare at 7.25pm on November 26.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said James was driven to the CBD where she was unable to withdraw money from an ATM and taken back to a residence where the police then attended.

Defence lawyer Gavin James (no relation) said she and others had been drinking that night when they got the taxi.

"There was miscommunication as to who would pay the fare. And as a consequence no one paid,” Mr James said.

The disability pensioner was fined $25.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring ordered she pay $25 restitution.

A conviction not recorded.